Detroit Teen Gets Trapped In Electronic Doors After Bank Robbery

A quick-thinking teller locked a Detroit teen between a set of automatic doors until police came after the young man allegedly robbed a Chase bank on the city’s west side Monday.

Detroit Police Officer Dan Donakowski said the 15-year-old gave the teller a note and “threatened to use a bomb if she didn’t fork over the cash.” After complying, he attempted to leave but the teller hit the button for the doors to automatically lock and the teen was trapped inside. (via: FREEP.com)

