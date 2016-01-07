CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
HomeFaith And Spirit

What Does It Mean To Be A Superwoman & How Can You Tap In?

0 reads
Leave a comment

As soon as I read this article I thought about the Alicia Keys song, “Superwoman.” ~Randi

Obviously, you can’t string a cape around your neck, jump out of the window and fly. So how is it possible that you’re Superwoman? (EEWMagazine)

You and I are mere mortals, but there is a power living within us that equips us to do all the things we have to do daily.

When your day-to-day chores, work obligations, errands and family stuff get to be overwhelming, you certainly don’t feel like anything more than a very tired human.

I’m right there with you!

And yet, God, who is supernatural, meaning, not of this world, gives us divine enablement, strength and ability to keep going when we would otherwise give up.

If you want to tap into your superwoman-like capabilities, just plug into the power source.

Isaiah 40:29 says, “God gives power to those who are tired and worn out, and he offers strength to the weak” (NLT).

MORE HERE 

SEE: Points Of Power: What Happens When You Get God’s Favor [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] & Black Girls CODE Empowers Young Women Of Color To Fall In Love With Technology

The 12 Most Powerful Women On TV
12 photos

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Powerful Women , Strength in Scripture , Superwoman , women

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close