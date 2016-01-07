What Does It Mean To Be A Superwoman & How Can You Tap In?

As soon as I read this article I thought about the Alicia Keys song, “Superwoman.” ~Randi

Obviously, you can’t string a cape around your neck, jump out of the window and fly. So how is it possible that you’re Superwoman? (EEWMagazine)

You and I are mere mortals, but there is a power living within us that equips us to do all the things we have to do daily.

When your day-to-day chores, work obligations, errands and family stuff get to be overwhelming, you certainly don’t feel like anything more than a very tired human.

I’m right there with you!

And yet, God, who is supernatural, meaning, not of this world, gives us divine enablement, strength and ability to keep going when we would otherwise give up.

If you want to tap into your superwoman-like capabilities, just plug into the power source.

Isaiah 40:29 says, “God gives power to those who are tired and worn out, and he offers strength to the weak” (NLT).

