Recent Sexual Assaults On East Side May Be Connected To Same Man

According to ClickOnDetroit.com, Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to four recent sexual assaults on Detroit’s east side.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig is calling this a possible “serial situation.” The chief said these incidents appear related due to the manner in which the crimes were executed. All were home invasions in which a man attacked the victim with either a blunt instrument or a knife.

The sketch also matches the one Grosse Pointe Park police released in connection to a Dec. 13 attack on Cadieux Road near Charlevoix Street. Police said the woman told them she was confronted by a man, whom she believed had been following her, and was cut several times.

