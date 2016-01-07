CLOSE
Detroit
Recent Sexual Assaults On East Side May Be Connected To Same Man

According to ClickOnDetroit.com, Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to four recent sexual assaults on Detroit’s east side.

Detroit/Grosse Pointe Police Sketch

Source: Grosse Pointe Police Department / CLICKONDETROIT.COM

Detroit Police Chief James Craig is calling this a possible “serial situation.” The chief said these incidents appear related due to the manner in which the crimes were executed. All were home invasions in which a man attacked the victim with either a blunt instrument or a knife.

The sketch also matches the one Grosse Pointe Park police released in connection to a Dec. 13 attack on Cadieux Road near Charlevoix Street. Police said the woman told them she was confronted by a man, whom she believed had been following her, and was cut several times.

