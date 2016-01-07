CLOSE
Remembering The Beatitudes Among All The Outrage

Jesus Never Said ‘Blessed Are the Self-Promoters’

In one of the first—and most important—messages Jesus ever delivered, He did something that helped to set the tone for His entire ministry: He challenged a paradigm.

To open His Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 5, Jesus outlined eight specific groups of people who He called “blessed.” (Relevant Magazine)

The Beatitudes

Source: RM / WordByPicture.com

In a culture where the value of statements we make are literally measured in the amount of “likes” they receive—where how many “followers” we have is a sign of our notoriety and where celebrities are worshiped—it’s easy to forget that Jesus praised the meek, the insulted, the righteous, the grieving and poor in spirit. Culture has created platforms where we are encouraged to make our voices known, to build our own brands and draw attention to ourselves. Especially in the age of social media, outrage sells.

But Jesus wanted people to know that society has it all backward.

None of those things are inherently wrong in and of themselves, but when they become our focus, the kingdoms we end up building ultimately won’t last.

READ MORE HERE

Also SEE: 4 Bible Verses On Thankfulness & 4 Bible Quotes About Picking Good Friends

 

