Will God Call Me to a Career I Don’t Enjoy? [[Audio]]

Joshua in Vancouver, asks: “Pastor John, can a believer ever be called to a lifelong career for which they do not enjoy?” What would you say to Joshua? (Desiring God)

God intends to give his people joy and thankfulness and a sense of usefulness whatever he calls them to. Paul knew how to be content in every circumstance (Philippians 4:11). This is the essence of the Christian life: finding contentment in Christ and turning every circumstance and all of our work into living worship.

