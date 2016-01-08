Couple Finds Bible In The Ashes Of Burned Down Home

A Newport, Tennessee couple that lost almost everything they own in a house fire found a surprise in the ashes. (Local8Now.com)

Justin and Cynthia Wagner were just about to head to bed on Sunday night at their home when they smelled something burning coming from outside the house. Justin said he looked out his front porch and noticed the garage he converted into a makeshift apartment was engulfed in flames.

The fire destroyed the Wagner’s garage, their car was unrecognizable, and did extensive damage to the majority of their two-story home.

“Pretty much everything that we own is gone,” Wagner said.

But then a friend found an unexpected surprise while he was helping the couple clean up on Wednesday morning. In the middle of the ashes was a Bible, opened up to John 3:16. The verse reads, “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”

