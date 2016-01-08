CLOSE
My Husband Loves Someone Else More Than He Loves Me

To the outside listener, that might sound totally strange and maybe even completely inappropriate. You might think we’re having marital problems or settling for a mediocre relationship. (Relevant Magazine – Debra K. Fileta)

But for us, that thought makes complete sense in light of our personal relationships with God, through Jesus Christ.

My husband John loves God even more than he loves me. And I love God even more than I love my husband. It’s always been that way. And my prayer is that it always will be.

Our individual relationships with God trump our relationship with one another. And in my sincere opinion, that is the very truth that keeps our marriage alive, strong and complete.

You see, for as many great days we have in marriage, there are also days when we simply don’t feel so great—days when each of us don’t feel like loving or giving or forgiving. We feel hurt. We feel selfish. We may even feel that we’ve been wronged.

Our relationship with God is the supernatural relationship that pours into us so we can pour into each other.

In our humanity, we want to run, we want to hide, and we want to get revenge. But in those moments, something greater takes over. Those are the very days when our relationship with God becomes the anchor for our love, holding us in place.

