0 reads Leave a comment
Ingredients
- Enchilada Filling
- 2 cups cooked and cubed ham
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped green onions
- 2 1/2 cups tater tots or hash browns
- 1 1/2 cups freshly grated Pepper Jack cheese, divided
- 1 1/2 cups freshly grated cheddar cheese, divided
- 1/4 cup mild salsa (use medium if you like heat)*
- Creamy Salsa Sauce
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 14 oz. can low sodium chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (or less if your ham is very salty)
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup salsa (use medium if you like heat)
- Garnishes (Optional)
- sour cream
- tomatoes
- avocados
- cilantro
- chips
- freshly squeezed lime
- hot sauce
Easy Ham And Cheese Breakfast Enchiladas Recipe was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
comments – add yours