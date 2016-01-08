CLOSE
Easy Ham And Cheese Breakfast Enchiladas Recipe

Ingredients 

  • Enchilada Filling
  • 2 cups cooked and cubed ham
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onions
  • 2 1/2 cups tater tots or hash browns
  • 1 1/2 cups freshly grated Pepper Jack cheese, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups freshly grated cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1/4 cup mild salsa (use medium if you like heat)*
  • Creamy Salsa Sauce
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 14 oz. can low sodium chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (or less if your ham is very salty)
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup salsa (use medium if you like heat)
  • Garnishes (Optional)
  • sour cream
  • tomatoes
  • avocados
  • cilantro
  • chips
  • freshly squeezed lime
  • hot sauce

Easy Ham And Cheese Breakfast Enchiladas Recipe was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

