Vain Much? Man Sends Selfie To Police To Replace ‘Terrible’ Mugshot

The Palm Beach Post reports that wanted suspect—apparently embarrassed by the mugshot being circulated by Ohio police—sent them a selfie to replace it. Donald Pugh texted the new pic to police saying: “Here is a better photo that one is terrible.” (via: newser.com hometownstations.com)

It turns out the police really do appreciate him sending the better photo, which is proving very popular online, Lt. Andy Green said, “He’s drawing more attention to himself, which is going to make it easier for us to locate him.”

