Why An LGBT Group Wants Pastor Jamal Bryant Cut From Upcoming MLK Event

Civil rights activist and Baltimore pastor, Jamal H. Bryant, who preaches that homosexuality is a sin, may have an upcoming speaking invitation revoked for his biblical viewpoint. (via: EEWMagazine.com)

A pro-gay group is taking aim at the Empowerment Temple leader, who is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at a Martin Luther King Day breakfast.

“I think it’s important in the spirit of Dr. King that the voices represent everyone, that everyone has a seat at the table,” said Susan McGrath, president of the Stonewall Democrats, an LGBT caucus, according to Baltimore Sun.

“I understand that Rev. Bryant has done some good work, but he has been visibly clear in his beliefs about gay people, and unfortunately they’re not inclusive, continued McGrath, also chairwoman of the Pinellas County Democratic Party.

Bryant, 44, has protested, organized and spoken out on behalf of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and most recently, Freddie Gray. But his failure to stand in support of the LGBT lifestyle, has McGrath and pro-gay groups hoping he will be cut from the 30th annual MLK Leadership Awards Breakfast Jan. 18 in Florida.

SEEDr. Jamal Bryant On What Baltimore Churches Are Doing To "Make Heaven Proud" [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] & Pastor Jamal Bryant On Getting Arrested In Ferguson [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

