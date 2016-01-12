Your Dreams Are Within Your Reach… But, It Starts With You Doing The Work [[Video]]

CLOSE
Your Dreams Are Within Your Reach… But, It Starts With You Doing The Work

Bad Habits = Excuses.  If you’re serious about breaking through to be the person God destined you to be, stop letting bad habits and excuses define you… Start saying “YES to what God has already promised you! ~ Jack A. Daniels

I can’t predict the future, but I will tell you that doors start opening more the sooner you focus on going after what you want daily!  Make your Vision a part of your daily routine and quit making excuses about time, money or lack of information.

Also SEE: 3 Questions to Ask about Your Calling & Move to the Next Level with Breakthrough Strategist Jack A. Daniels

 

Destiny , Excuses , Future , Jack A. Daniels , Moving forward , open doors

