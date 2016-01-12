Your Dreams Are Within Your Reach… But, It Starts With You Doing The Work [[Video]]

Bad Habits = Excuses. If you’re serious about breaking through to be the person God destined you to be, stop letting bad habits and excuses define you… Start saying “YES“ to what God has already promised you! ~ Jack A. Daniels

I can’t predict the future, but I will tell you that doors start opening more the sooner you focus on going after what you want daily! Make your Vision a part of your daily routine and quit making excuses about time, money or lack of information.

More Here

Also SEE: 3 Questions to Ask about Your Calling & Move to the Next Level with Breakthrough Strategist Jack A. Daniels

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!