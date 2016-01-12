Trending Today: #PleasePutMeInARoomWith

Saw This Trending on Twitter today and thought… why not!
#PleasePutMeInARoomWith a bunch of Tootsie Pops and I’ll be just fine pic.twitter.com/huutPhqdgc
— Mr. Owl (@MrOwl) January 12, 2016
#PleasePutMeInARoomWith this. pic.twitter.com/HgpyZxSU1r
— White Castle (@WhiteCastle) January 12, 2016
Then There’s:
#PleasePutMeInARoomWith a view of the ocean and only the ocean for miles to see. pic.twitter.com/PZLRjZvCeM
— Robyn (@robyndwoskin) January 12, 2016
Yes Indeed… Now Please? ~Randi
Your Turn! #PleasePutMeInARoomWith _____________________________________________!
Also SEE: Trending Today: #FourWordsToLiveBy & Praise 102.7 Asks, #RememberWhenPeopleActually…
Celebrity Social Media Troubles
Celebrity Social Media Troubles
1. Beyonce was at the center of an Instagram uproar when she posed provocatively in front of a picture of The Last Supper.Source: 1 of 4
2. 13-year-old Willow Smith was the subject of criticism when she was spotted on Instagram with a shirtless 20 year old manSource: 2 of 4
3. Donald Sterling lost ownership of the LA Clippers from making racist comments that stemmed from a photo of his girlfriend and a black player on InstagramSource: 3 of 4
4. Rihanna had her Instagram account deleted after uploading a magazine cover where she appeared topless.Source: 4 of 4
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!