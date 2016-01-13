CLOSE
Health And Wellness
Coach's Corner: #PraiseFitAbChallenge StartsToday… Let's Go!

Today begins a new challenge that Coach Kiwi is calling #PraiseFitAbChallenge! Yes, we are working on our abs for the next 21-days but a quick note – this will not help you if you’re eating mounds of sweets so none of those either while doing the challenge!

That said, here’s the deal – Listen to our Conversation Here: PraiseFitAbChart

Kiana “Coach Kiwi” Dennis, Founder and CEO of IAMCoachKiwi and can be contacted on social media at IAMCoachKiwi. You can also email me with questions at rmyles@radio-one.com.

