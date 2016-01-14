Great Selfie Dude: Ohio Man Who Didn’t Like His Mugshot Arrested In Florida

Remember Him?

Well, according to CBS News… his resubmitted selfie worked:

Donald “Chip” Pugh , 45, was arrested in Century, Fla., near Pensacola, after someone called in a tip, according to the Escambia County, Florida Sheriff’s Office. The story made national headlines after Pugh, wanted on a failure to appear warrant in Lima, Ohio, sent police there a selfie with the caption: “Here is a better photo that one is terrible.” The Ohio department released Pugh’s self-selected photo on its Facebook page.

And here is his new mugshot, compliments of the Escambia County, Florida police:

SMH

MORE HERE

