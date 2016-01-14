Spend More Time With God… Here’s How

You cannot afford not to spend quality time with God. It’s not optional. Once you establish that your uninterrupted communion with the Lord is a must every day, you will diligently fight to defend that space so you can put Him first. If you’re ready to make your communion with God a top priority, here’s how. (EEWmagazine.com)

#1 Silence your cellphone. You know how it works. You’ve got your Bible open. You’re ready to focus on the Lord and suddenly, your phone starts buzzing, dinging or singing (depending on your sound settings).

Social media notifications, text messages and emails notices demand your attention, and before you know it, you’re distracted.

If you’re serious about safeguarding your devotional time, silence your phone so you can hear God’s voice without intrusion.

And if you’re the techy type who uses your smart phone for the Bible app, stay focused and tell yourself, absolutely no surfing the web or checking outside messages!

#2 Make an appointment with God. You have appointments set for visits to the doctor, dentist and even the hair salon. So why leave your “God time” to chance?

Make an appointment.

Set the time of day when you’ll visit with “Dr. Jesus” and don’t let anything get in the way of that. Even set the reminder on your phone so you won’t forget.

Now that’s a good use of technology!

#3 Tell loved ones Do Not Disturb. One of my good friends goes to prayer every day at 12:30. For years, she has reminded me not to disturb her at this time, because it’s devoted to God. If I do forget and call her during prayer hour, I get no answer.

A couple years ago I began implementing her strategy and it has worked wonders in my life. I now have my own “do not disturb” time and you should, too.

Though you love your family and friends, and want to be there for them, it’s okay to ask them to honor a certain hour of the day. If you make the request, they will respond respectfully.

For those who insist on reaching out, or simply forget, make yourself unavailable. They’ll survive until prayer and study time is over.

