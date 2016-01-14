CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
HomeFaith And Spirit

Spend More Time With God… Here’s How

0 reads
Leave a comment

You cannot afford not to spend quality time with God. It’s not optional. Once you establish that your uninterrupted communion with the Lord is a must every day, you will diligently fight to defend that space so you can put Him first. If you’re ready to make your communion with God a top priority, here’s how. (EEWmagazine.com)

Religious girl

Source: ericsphotography / Getty

#1 Silence your cellphone. You know how it works. You’ve got your Bible open. You’re ready to focus on the Lord and suddenly, your phone starts buzzing, dinging or singing (depending on your sound settings).

Social media notifications, text messages and emails notices demand your attention, and before you know it, you’re distracted.

If you’re serious about safeguarding your devotional time, silence your phone so you can hear God’s voice without intrusion.

And if you’re the techy type who uses your smart phone for the Bible app, stay focused and tell yourself, absolutely no surfing the web or checking outside messages!

#2 Make an appointment with God. You have appointments set for visits to the doctor, dentist and even the hair salon. So why leave your “God time” to chance?

Make an appointment.

Set the time of day when you’ll visit with “Dr. Jesus” and don’t let anything get in the way of that. Even set the reminder on your phone so you won’t forget.

Now that’s a good use of technology!

#3 Tell loved ones Do Not Disturb. One of my good friends goes to prayer every day at 12:30. For years, she has reminded me not to disturb her at this time, because it’s devoted to God. If I do forget and call her during prayer hour, I get no answer.

A couple years ago I began implementing her strategy and it has worked wonders in my life. I now have my own “do not disturb” time and you should, too.

Though you love your family and friends, and want to be there for them, it’s okay to ask them to honor a certain hour of the day. If you make the request, they will respond respectfully.

For those who insist on reaching out, or simply forget, make yourself unavailable. They’ll survive until prayer and study time is over.

MORE HELP HERE

SEE: Tamera Mowry Housley Shares Beautiful Prayers And Her Blessing of Family Love & 10 Spiritual Things To Put Into Action For The New Year

The History Channel The Bible Replay In Pictures
0 photos

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

spending time with God , time in worship , Time with God , Worship

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close