Michelle For President? POTUS Answers That In 1 Word [[Video]]

During a town hall meeting in Baton Rouge Thursday the President was asked if Michelle Obama would consider a run for president. Check out his response:

.@POTUS: “There are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes, and Michelle is not running for president.” https://t.co/hPq0eKFxUd — CSPAN (@cspan) January 14, 2016

Let me tell you, there are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and Michelle is not running for president.

