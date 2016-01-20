CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Household Chores You Despise Most Revealed

0 reads
Leave a comment

Mine is folding sheets and socks but, cleaning the oven is the most hated cleaning job, according to research in the UK.

Studio shot of stack of white towels in Wicker Basket

Source: Vstock LLC / Getty

The study of 2,000 employed people, by cleaning equipment company, Kärcher, revealed that six in 10 full-time workers consider themselves too busy to clean their houses each week.

30% admitted to never ironing their clothes. And, one in eight said they had not vacuumed their carpet yet this year.

More On the Dreaded Chore List Include:

  1. Clean the oven
  2. Clean the windows
  3. Vacuuming the stairs
  4. Defrosting the freezer
  5. Iron shirts
  6. Dust
  7. Removing hair from plug
  8. Clean the bathroom
  9. Unblocking the sink or plug hole
  10. Clean the skirting boards
  11. Moving furniture to clean behind
  12. Cleaning out the fridge
  13. Mending broken floor tiles
  14. Polishing silver/ornaments
  15. Fix/sew/repair an item of clothing

MORE HERE

Also HEAR: What Are Your Household Rules For Your Kids & Technology? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] & Help Me Tip: House Hold Items That That Actually Work As Cleaners

GQ Status: Famous Men Who Clean Up Well!
14 photos

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

CLEAN HOUSE , cleaning , Dreaded Chores , Household Chores , Karcher

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close