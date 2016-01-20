Household Chores You Despise Most Revealed

Mine is folding sheets and socks but, cleaning the oven is the most hated cleaning job, according to research in the UK.

The study of 2,000 employed people, by cleaning equipment company, Kärcher, revealed that six in 10 full-time workers consider themselves too busy to clean their houses each week.

30% admitted to never ironing their clothes. And, one in eight said they had not vacuumed their carpet yet this year.

More On the Dreaded Chore List Include:

Clean the oven Clean the windows Vacuuming the stairs Defrosting the freezer Iron shirts Dust Removing hair from plug Clean the bathroom Unblocking the sink or plug hole Clean the skirting boards Moving furniture to clean behind Cleaning out the fridge Mending broken floor tiles Polishing silver/ornaments Fix/sew/repair an item of clothing

MORE HERE

Also HEAR: What Are Your Household Rules For Your Kids & Technology? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] & Help Me Tip: House Hold Items That That Actually Work As Cleaners

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!