Game on Wednesday: S.E.L.F. Care In 2016

Earlier today we heard Yolanda Adams talk about getting the stress out of your life, so Dr. Joseph Kimbrough, President of Game On Leadership Institute is dovetailing that with four way’s to talk better care of ourselves in the new year. Be the best you can be to yourself… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/01/gow-self.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Game On Leadership Institute, Log onto: GameOnDr.com or call: 844-218-8113

