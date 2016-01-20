CLOSE
The Sheard’s Collecting Water For Flint Residents

Detroit’s own Sheard Family are lending a hand to our Flint neighbors during a time of crisis.

Bishop J. Drew Sheard and First Lady Karen Clark Sheard, heads of Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God In Christ, are collecting water this week for Michigan residents impacted by the water emergency. (eewmagazine.com)

Karend Clark Sheard sent out the request on Facebook:

For more information go to, geicogic.org

