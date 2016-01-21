Journalist Asks Governor, ‘How Can You Have Not Known Flint’s Water Was Toxic?’ [[VIDEO]]

Journalist Charlie Leduff got straight to the point in his interview with Governor Rick Snyder Wednesday evening. Leduff said that the governor “manned-up and admitted he was unaware that Flint’s citizens were drinking poison,” but what now?

Check it out:

(Youtube/Americans LeDuff)

Also SEE: Lawsuits Filed In Flint Water Crisis, Gov. Rick Snyder Apologizes, Promises To Fix Disaster & The Sheard’s Collecting Water For Flint Residents

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!