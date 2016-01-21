Virtue ‘Fearless’ & Walking It Out [[INTERVIEW]]

Dove Award winning, Grammy and Stellar Award nominated sisters of Virtue are not new to the gospel world… it’s just been a while since they’ve recorded a full CD. Find out why and listen to their new single WALK IT OUT here:

Now, with nearly a decade separating them from their last studio release, the group is primed to bring Virtue back with a new CD “Fearless” available for pre-sale January 22. Check them out on Instagram and Twitter at @virtuegirls and Facebook @Virtue

Also HEAR: The Beautiful Reason Why William McDowell Prefers Live Projects Over Studio Recordings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] & Isreal Houghton Explains What He’ll Remember Most About His Concert in Asia [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!