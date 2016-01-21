CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Virtue ‘Fearless’ & Walking It Out [[INTERVIEW]]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Dove Award winning, Grammy and Stellar Award nominated sisters of Virtue are not new to the gospel world… it’s just been a while since they’ve recorded a full CD. Find out why and listen to their new single WALK IT OUT here:

Now, with nearly a decade separating them from their last studio release, the group is primed to bring Virtue back with a new CD “Fearless” available for pre-sale January 22. Check them out on Instagram and Twitter at @virtuegirls and Facebook @Virtue

Virtue Fearless Cover

Also HEAR: The Beautiful Reason Why William McDowell Prefers Live Projects Over Studio Recordings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] & Isreal Houghton Explains What He’ll Remember Most About His Concert in Asia [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Yolanda Adams Sings In China [PHOTOS]
0 photos

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

fearless , gospel music , Gospel trio Virtue , Virtue , Walk it out

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close