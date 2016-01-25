Anchor Says He ‘Wouldn’t Be Where He Is Today’ If Not For Bishop Jakes Words [[VIDEO]]

In an interview, Don Lemon tells Bishop TD Jakes just how valuable the pastor is to the anchor… much to Jakes’ surprise.

“It might sound strange, maybe even impossible, but the person who changed my life is someone I’d never even met,” Lemon says. “… I wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t heard his words.”

Now, Lemon says, Jakes is the voice in his head.

