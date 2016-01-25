CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Dr. Betty Deas Clark Named New Pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Rev. Dr. Betty Deas Clark has been named pastor of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC, where nine black worshipers were gunned down on June 17 by an avowed white racist. She is also the church’s first female pastor.

The Awendaw, SC native preached her first sermon Sunday morning with the focus of the message on hope, and based on Jeremiah 29:11 in which God tells the faithful he “plans to give you hope and a future.” (via: blackchristiannews.com)

ALSO SEE: Beyond Charleston: Other Black Churches That Have Been Victimized By White Terror & Gunman Who Scares North Carolina Church Returns to Apologize (VIDEO)

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church

Continue reading 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Betty Deas Clark , Charleston SC , Dr. Betty Clark , Emanuel AME , Mother Emanuel AME , new pastor

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close