Dr. Betty Deas Clark Named New Pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church

The Rev. Dr. Betty Deas Clark has been named pastor of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC, where nine black worshipers were gunned down on June 17 by an avowed white racist. She is also the church’s first female pastor.

Dr. Betty Deas Clark is the new pastors of Emanuel AME church. pic.twitter.com/ojYHU8Sw5a — Leroy Burnell (@BurnellLeroy) January 24, 2016

The Awendaw, SC native preached her first sermon Sunday morning with the focus of the message on hope, and based on Jeremiah 29:11 in which God tells the faithful he “plans to give you hope and a future.” (via: blackchristiannews.com)

ALSO SEE: Beyond Charleston: Other Black Churches That Have Been Victimized By White Terror & Gunman Who Scares North Carolina Church Returns to Apologize (VIDEO)

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church 1. Mother Emanuel AME Church held its first service since the shooting death of nine African-American church members on June 17. Source: 1 of 20 2. People line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church. Source: 2 of 20 3. Two children wait to enter the Emanuel AME Church June 21, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina. Source: 3 of 20 4. A member of the church is seen outside of Emanuel AME before its first service since the Charleston shooting. Source: 4 of 20 5. A Charleston County sheriff’s deputy checks bags as people line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church. Source: 5 of 20 6. Gloria Moore watches the church as parishioners take their seats at the Emanuel AME Church. Source: 6 of 20 7. A woman prays as she attends the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church. Source: 7 of 20 8. People pray and listen to the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Source: 8 of 20 9. Parishioners sit at Emanuel AME Church four days after a mass shooting that claimed the lives of its pastor and eight others. Source: 9 of 20 10. The Rev. Norvel Goff, right, prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney. Source: 10 of 20 11. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, R-S.C., embraces U.S. Sen Tim Scott, R-S.C., at Emanuel AME Church. Source: 11 of 20 12. A parishioner prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at the Emanuel AME Church. Source: 12 of 20 13. The congregation departs following Sunday services at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Source: 13 of 20 14. A family is seen leaving Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services. Source: 14 of 20 15. People embrace as they depart the Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services. Source: 15 of 20 16. Church members comfort one another after Emanuel’s first service since the Charleston shooting. Source: 16 of 20 17. Church members comfort one another outside of Emanuel. Source: 17 of 20 18. A mother and son surround a memorial for the nine church members killed during the Charleston shooting. Source: 18 of 20 19. Charleston natives comfort each other during the church’s first service since the shooting on June 17. Source: 19 of 20 20. Activist DeRay McKesson is seen outside of Emanuel AME church. Source: 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church

