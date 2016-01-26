Pastor William McDowell: ‘Sounds of Revival’ Inside The Praise Studio [[Interview + Video]]

My interview with Pastor William McDowell turned into a bit of a revival as he spoke about recording his latest project, “Sounds of Revival” Live. And please… check out the Word to those who are ready to hear from God.

Whew… https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/01/william-mcdowell-interview-03.mp3

“Sounds of Revival” can be purchased anywhere gospel music is sold!

