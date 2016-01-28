CLOSE
Valentine’s Day & A Conversation With Iyanla Vanzant [[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]]

Bestselling author, inspirational speaker, and host of OWN Network’s number one show, Fix My Life Iyanla Vanzant will have a powerful conversation with a select group about the power of self-love surrounding the world’s most popular romantic holiday.Iyanla Vanzant

I asked Dr. Vanzant what will be discussed during this intimate lunch with only 250 people and here’s what she had to say:

Do not miss this opportunity to hear from and chat with one of our nation’s foremost thought leaders on self-love and healthy relationships.

February 13, 2016 – 12noon – 4pm

Big Rock (The Reserve) 245 S. Eaton St. Birmingham, MI 48009

For Tickets and more Information log onto: lovesholidayweekend.com

How to Get Through Valentine's Day Being Single & My Husband Loves Someone Else More Than He Loves Me

#RelationshipGoals: Will & Jada Are The Epitome Of Black Love
19 photos

 

