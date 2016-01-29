CLOSE
Deitrick Haddon Came To Talk About New Endeavors But… #PreachSir [[VIDEO]]

Detroit’s own Deitrick Haddon is a busy man. His 8th solo project MASTERPIECE debuted at #1 atop Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart, marking his sixth #1 album on the charts.

We talked about “Be Like Jesus,” his latest single and his appearances on BET’s “Lift Every Voice” on January 31st (airs 10 am/9c), “Celebration of Gospel,” also airing on January 31st on BET (airs 8 pm/7c) as well as a performance on the 24th Annual Trumpet Awards, airing on BOUNCE TV on January 29th (airs 9 pm EST) and 31st (airs 3 pm EST).

If that weren’t enough, D Haddy is back in the pulpit. We got a taste of it right in the Praise Studio today!

Hear More of My Interview with Deitrick Here:

Deitrick Haddon Album Cover

Source: EONE / Promotional

ALSO: Deitrick Haddon “Be Like Jesus” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]~~> HERE

