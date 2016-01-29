Gov. Rick Snyder secures $28 million in immediate aid to Flint residents

Governor renews call for federal support for Flint

Friday, January 29, 2016

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Snyder today signed legislation bringing $28 million to immediately help families in Flint with lead testing, treatment and other emergency services. The funding was part of a multi-point relief package the governor outlined last week during his state of the state address to the Michigan Legislature.

Speaking before the editors and publishers of the Michigan Press Association, the Governor also renewed his call for additional federal funding and assistance. To date, the federal government has only earmarked $5 million in assistance for Flint.

“This was a failure of government at every level – federal, state and local. I have apologized for the state’s portion of this failure, accepted the resignation of top DEQ officials and suspended two pending a civil service investigation. I pledged to be accountable and those are not idle words – they are being put into action every day,” Snyder said.

This is the second emergency supplemental funding bill allocated to assist the city of Flint this fiscal year. A previous $9.3 million package was approved in October 2015 to reconnect Flint to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, provide filters and water testing to residents, aid in follow-up health services for children and assist with plumbing inspections at schools and health facilities.

“I thank the Legislature for their quick action to make this additional $28 million a reality. It is a necessary next-step in ongoing recovery efforts for the city. We know that more money will be needed to address long-term concerns and I want to reassure the families of Flint that I remain dedicated to fixing this problem,” Snyder said.

House Bill 5220, sponsored by state Rep. Phil Phelps and approved unanimously in both the House and Senate will help ensure Flint residents have access to safe, clean drinking water while helping to do the following:

Supply free bottled water, faucet filters, and testing kits for Flint residents;

Put nine nurses in local schools to monitor student health and well-being;

Provide better nutrition for students and infants through WIC and in-school nutrition programs;

Replace fixtures in schools, daycares, nursing homes and hospitals;

Provide for an infrastructure study using independent experts;

Treat any children who have high lead levels in the blood, using diagnostic testing, nurse visits and environmental assessments in the home;

Provide additional community education opportunities within the Genesee County Health Department;

Compensate the Michigan National Guard’s work to support water distribution;

Assist with home lead abatement costs;

Help the City of Flint with utility issues;

Provide operational funding for the Flint Interagency Advisory Committee.

The funding bill totals $28 million with $22.6 million from the general fund. The remaining $5.4 million comes from a combination of federal and restricted funds. It is now Public Act 3 of 2016.

Snyder will propose a long-term funding solution to address the ongoing needs of Flint in his Feb. 10 formal budget recommendation.

Gov. Snyder was in Flint on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, meeting with Mayor Karen Weaver, holding a roundtable with local pastors and also convening the first meeting of the Flint Water Interagency Coordinating Committee, which brings together community leaders and independent experts including Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Marc Edwards of Virginia Tech University. The governor also met with the Rev. Jesse Jackson, NAACP President Cornell William Brooks and visited local fire stations to thank members of the National Guard and Red Cross volunteers for their door-to-door efforts.

The state of Michigan continues to coordinate response efforts in partnership with the city of Flint, Genesee County, and local community organizations. For information about clean water resources available in Flint—such as bottled water, water filters, home testing kits, and replacement cartridges, please visit www.mi.gov/FlintWater. For information about donating or volunteering in Flint, please visit www.HelpForFlint.com.

Local News:

Gov. Rick Snyder secures $28 million in immediate aid to Flint residents was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com