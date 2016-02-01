CLOSE
American Church Trends in 2016

I have been writing on trends in churches for two decades. I certainly don’t have a perfect record with my predictions, but my overall record is pretty good.

This year I take this approach with a higher level of confidence than previous years. I have seen most of the following issues grow month by month in 2015, so I don’t have to be the brightest person in the world to project them as major trends in 2016. (via: Thom Rainer)

Here are the first eight trends. I will conclude with the second group of eight trends in my next post.

  1. Church security as the fastest growing ministry. Shootings in churches and sex abuse of children mandate this unfortunate trend. No church can afford to be without serious security measures, policies, and equipment. It will evolve into a major church ministry.
  2. Decrease in worship center size and capacity. The large worship gathering is not as popular as it has been. Through multiple services and multiple sites, churches will follow this preference with smaller capacity worship centers.
  3. Increase in successfully revitalized churches. More church leaders sense a call to lead revitalized churches. Because of this desire and intentionality, we will see more success stories of churches that have experienced significant revitalization.
  4. Rapid growth of coaching ministries for pastors and church staff. The current trend is anecdotal, but it will soon be verified and obvious. Pastors and staff who have the humility to be led, and the willingness to invest resources in coaching are becoming the most effective church leaders.

MORE HERE 

(And… 9-16 HERE)

Also:Dr. Betty Deas Clark Named New Pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church & What Bishop Secular Wants To Say In His State Of The Church Address [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church
