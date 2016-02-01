CaravanofLove Take Over 60 Truckloads of Water to Flint [[Video]]

Spearheaded by Bishop Edgar Vann at Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit, more than 20 churches collected and delivered over 60 truckloads of water to Flint MI today!

Also: Gov. Rick Snyder secures $28 million in immediate aid to Flint residents & Journalist Asks Governor, ‘How Can You Have Not Known Flint’s Water Was Toxic?’ [[VIDEO]]

