Detroit
NAN Detroit is headed to DC Tomorrow, Get On The Bus!

National Action and Prayer Vigil

Source: National Action Network Detroit

Get ready to head to Washington DC, for information in regards to getting on the bus call Debra Simmons at 1-888-959-1197 

The bus leaves tomorrow night at 7 pm from Southfield Public library and arrives in DC Wednesday morning, it’s $100 Roundtrip

IN OTHER NEWS:

Boko Haram Burned Children Alive In Latest Attack, At Least 86 Dead

Chris Matthews Said Voting Should Be Made Easier, Polling Places Should Be At Starbucks?

“Who Cares About Some Black Man Who Dies?” Maryland High School Student Slammed For Black Lives Matter Rant

Federal State Of Emergency Declared In Flint, Michigan Over Contaminated Water Supply

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint's Water Crisis

4 photos Launch gallery

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint's Water Crisis

