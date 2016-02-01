NAN Detroit is headed to DC Tomorrow, Get On The Bus!

0 reads Leave a comment
Get ready to head to Washington DC, for information in regards to getting on the bus call Debra Simmons at 1-888-959-1197
The bus leaves tomorrow night at 7 pm from Southfield Public library and arrives in DC Wednesday morning, it’s $100 Roundtrip
IN OTHER NEWS:
Boko Haram Burned Children Alive In Latest Attack, At Least 86 Dead
Chris Matthews Said Voting Should Be Made Easier, Polling Places Should Be At Starbucks?
“Who Cares About Some Black Man Who Dies?” Maryland High School Student Slammed For Black Lives Matter Rant
An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint's Water Crisis
