Will Donald Trump’s Loss At The Iowa Caucus Finally Turn Him Into A Loser?

The day has arrived. GOP front-runner Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed consummate winner, is now officially a loser, placing second in the Iowa caucuses behind Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. (via: usnews.com – Emily Arrowood)

In Iowa, the Emperor Has No Cloths

Trump lost despite polling nearly five points ahead of Cruz and the other GOP candidates. He could taste the victory.

Unless I win,” Trump said Sunday, “I would consider this a big, fat, beautiful – and, by the way, a very expensive – waste of time. … If I don’t win, maybe bad things will happen.

In contrast, a noticeably subdued Trump whitewashed his loss when he took the stage after the caucus, simply encouraging supporters to look forward to the future. “New Hampshire – we love New Hampshire. We love South Carolina.” Rather than castigating the people of Iowa, as many expected (and as he’s done before), Trump spun the loss as beating expectations: “I absolutely love the people of Iowa. … I was told by everybody, ‘Do not go to Iowa. You cannot finish even in the top 10.’ ”

But overall, Trump’s entire campaign has been predicated on his being a winner. And as Talking Point Memo’s Josh Marshall summarized, “If you’re a ‘winner’, if you’re the alpha, you have to win.”

