Canton Jones: Preachers of ATL, Thursday Church & I Am Justice [[Interview/Video]]

Watch out world… The Preachers of Atlanta will be taking over beginning tomorrow on the Oxygen Network!
I had a chat with Canton Jones (Pastor Canton Jones) about being one of the featured pastors, some of the story line on each of the ATL pastors and how his new music “could be” the soundtrack of this new Oxygen docudrama.
Check it out here:
The series premiere of “Preachers of Atlanta,” on Wednesday, February 3 at 10 PM on the Oxygen Network.
ALSO: Preachers Of Atlanta’s Canton Jones Drops ‘Boss Way’ [NEW MUSIC] & Meet The Cast Of Preachers Of Atlanta [VIDEO]
Meet the Preachers of Detroit Cast! [PHOTOS]
Meet the Preachers of Detroit Cast! [PHOTOS]
1. Bishop Elect Clarence LangstonSource: 1 of 6
2. Pastor Timothy J. AldenSource: 2 of 6
3. Bishop Corletta VaughnSource: 3 of 6
4. Reverend David Alexander BullockSource: 4 of 6
5. Apostle Don W Shelby JrSource: 5 of 6
6. Bishop Charles EllisSource: 6 of 6
