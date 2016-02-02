Canton Jones: Preachers of ATL, Thursday Church & I Am Justice [[Interview/Video]]

Watch out world… The Preachers of Atlanta will be taking over beginning tomorrow on the Oxygen Network!

I had a chat with Canton Jones (Pastor Canton Jones) about being one of the featured pastors, some of the story line on each of the ATL pastors and how his new music “could be” the soundtrack of this new Oxygen docudrama.

Check it out here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/02/pastor-canton-jones.mp3

The series premiere of “Preachers of Atlanta,” on Wednesday, February 3 at 10 PM on the Oxygen Network.

ALSO: Preachers Of Atlanta’s Canton Jones Drops ‘Boss Way’ [NEW MUSIC] & Meet The Cast Of Preachers Of Atlanta [VIDEO]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!