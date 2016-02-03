President Rebuts Anti-Muslim Rhetoric By Speaking At A Baltimore Mosque [[Video]]

0 reads Leave a comment
via: CNN.com
Visiting American mosque, Obama says two words he says Muslims “don’t hear often enough” https://t.co/6TEGETEdjPhttps://t.co/YTwxLgQgqB
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 3, 2016
More HERE
ALSO: Will The Supreme Court Strike Down Historical Precedent In Review Of Obama’s Order On Immigration? & A Look Back: Michelle Obama’s Best Looks At Past State Of The Union Addresses
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!
comments – add yours