|
News Conference Today:
Detroit Public Schools Bans AFT Health Inspectors from Entering Schools
|
DETROIT—The Detroit Federation of Teachers will hold a news conference today at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the Detroit Public Schools’ refusal to allow health inspectors into Detroit schools. The inspectors, brought to Detroit by the DFT, have conducted similar work in public schools across the nation.
WHERE: In front of Spain Elementary-Middle School
3700 Beaubien St., Detroit, MI 48201
WHEN: Today, Feb. 3, 12:30 p.m.
WHO: Detroit Federation of Teachers Interim President Ivy Bailey
Industrial hygienists, who were prepared to inspect nine schools today and tomorrow
Attorney Robert Fetter, representing the DFT
Did you know?
News Conference Today: Detroit Public Schools Bans AFT Health Inspectors was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com