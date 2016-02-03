CLOSE
News Conference Today: Detroit Public Schools Bans AFT Health Inspectors

Stop Sign On Door

Source: Bernard Van Berg / EyeEm / Getty

DETROIT—The Detroit Federation of Teachers will hold a news conference today at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the Detroit Public Schools’ refusal to allow health inspectors into Detroit schools. The inspectors, brought to Detroit by the DFT, have conducted similar work in public schools across the nation.

WHERE:         In front of Spain Elementary-Middle School

3700 Beaubien St., Detroit, MI 48201

WHEN:           Today, Feb. 3, 12:30 p.m.

WHO:             Detroit Federation of Teachers Interim President Ivy Bailey

Industrial hygienists, who were prepared to inspect nine schools today and tomorrow

Attorney Robert Fetter, representing the DFT

 

