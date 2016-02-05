CLOSE
Are You Willing To Adopt This Songwriter’s Song For A Shot At 10 Grand?

An amateur songwriter is offering a $10,000 reward to the most qualified, enthusiastic Christian artist who is willing to adopt his song “God Is Friends with Me.” (eewmagazine.com)

Larry Schwarz recognizes that it will be extremely challenging and time-consuming to publish and promote his own song. To this end, he is actively seeking talented Christian musicians who share his passion for Christian music and who can use their talents to bring his composition to a wider audience.

The reward money can be given directly to the artist, their favorite charity, or split between the two.

These are tough times for musicians, and they are being forced to come up with more creative ways to generate income,” said Schwarz. At the same time, a songwriter like me has to fight his way through the system in order to be heard. This reward seems like a logical solution to both problems.

To qualify for the $10,000 “God Is Friends with Me” reward, the applicant must fulfill the following criteria:

-Be a musician or member of a band who performs Christian or Gospel music.

-Have a website and a visible presence on social media.

-Have a current contract in place with a music publisher.

-Be a musician or member of a group who performs in the United States.

How to apply for the reward:

Send an email to godisfriendswithme@gmail.com.

Write a detailed explanation as to why the artist or band would be the best recipient of this reward.

Include any relevant links (optional), but please do not send attachments.

The recipient will be announced on May 6, 2016. (More Here)

