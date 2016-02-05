Facebook Broke The ‘Six Degrees Of Separation’ Theory

… and Kevin Bacon may be closer than you thought!

You’ve heard of six degrees of separation? It’s the theory that you and pretty much any random stranger can be linked through a chain of up to six social connections. Well, Facebook looked into this and claims that the number’s a bit lower.

On average, people on Facebook are separated by 3.57 degrees, according to researchers at the social network. This means you could be connected to even the most distant stranger, hunched over a computer in some far corner of the world, by fewer than four people. No word yet on how this affects the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” game, though. (Casey Williams, Editorial Fellow, The Huffington Post)

My average degrees of separation from everyone is 2.92. Check Yours Here: Facebook’s research blog. ~~Randi

MORE HERE

ALSO: Addiction to Facebook Hits An Average Of 46-Minutes A Day & Is It Ever Okay To Post Your Relationship Drama On Social Media? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!