CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Facebook Broke The ‘Six Degrees Of Separation’ Theory

0 reads
Leave a comment

… and Kevin Bacon may be closer than you thought!

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 27, 2016

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

You’ve heard of six degrees of separation? It’s the theory that you and pretty much any random stranger can be linked through a chain of up to six social connections. Well, Facebook looked into this and claims that the number’s a bit lower.

On average, people on Facebook are separated by 3.57 degrees, according to researchers at the social network. This means you could be connected to even the most distant stranger, hunched over a computer in some far corner of the world, by fewer than four people. No word yet on how this affects the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” game, though. (Casey Williams, Editorial Fellow, The Huffington Post)

My average degrees of separation from everyone is 2.92. Check Yours Here: Facebook’s research blog. ~~Randi

MORE HERE

ALSO: Addiction to Facebook Hits An Average Of 46-Minutes A Day & Is It Ever Okay To Post Your Relationship Drama On Social Media? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Our Favorite Celebrity Selfies Via Social Media
25 photos

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Facebook , facebook separation , kevin bacon , six degrees of separation

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close