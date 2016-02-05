National #GoRed Day – Inspiring Women Everywhere to Improve Their Health

Our mothers, daughters, sisters and friends are at risk. Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined. Fortunately, we can change that because 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. (via GoRedForWomen.org)

Get informed about the risks of heart disease and stroke. Know the red flags. Know your heart health story. Go Red For Women inspires women to make lifestyle changes, mobilize communities, and shape policies to save lives. United, we are working to improve the health of women in your community.

National Wear Red Day® — the first Friday each February — is our special day to bring attention to this staggering fact. We encourage everyone to wear red, raise their voices, know their cardiovascular risk and take action to live longer, healthier lives.

For More Information Go To: heart.org/semi

