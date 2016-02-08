Remember These 3 Things When You’re in a Season of Waiting

Here are three things to remember when you find yourself in your own season of waiting. (via: Relevant Magazine – Mandy Hale)

Waiting Isn’t Punishment

It’s often preparation. Or even protection. I wasn’t ready to drive on the icy, snowy, dangerous roads—and the roads weren’t ready for me—and God knew that.

For me to get impatient and frustrated and stubbornly venture out into the ice and snow anyway might have resulted in any level of chaos or catastrophe. I could have caused an accident. Or I could have gotten myself stuck somewhere that wasn’t nearly as pleasant to wait out the storm as my apartment was.

I wasn’t prepared to drive in hazardous road conditions, so waiting those conditions out rather than taking matters into my own hands spared me, and possibly others, unnecessary heartache, trouble and inconvenience. (Which waiting of any kind is always designed to do.)

The Waiting Won’t Last Forever

A few days after the storm, the weather warmed up to the mid-50s, and the sun shone so brightly it was almost impossible to imagine that just days before, snow had covered the roadways and put life on hold for so many people.

Here’s the thing: No matter how long the wait, there will be a resolution. You might not be able to see it now. You might not see anything whatsoever happening on the surface to prove that your season of waiting has an expiration date. But it always does. Sometimes you just have to be still and know He is God and that in His perfect time and His perfect way, the answer will come. The snow will melt. The waiting will end.

You Don’t Just Have to Idly Sit Around Doing Nothing…

