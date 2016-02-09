CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

Will Mary Mary Be Reborn With Different Members? [[Video Preview]]

2 reads
Leave a comment

A new WE tv supertease clip is hinting that Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell could be replaced. (via: eewmagazine.com)

Season 2 Mary Mary

Source: We TV / We TV

Her refusal to record a new record just may have made room for “The Voice” season 8 alum, Koryn Hawthorne—a development that would be shocking to the gospel community.

Irony of ironies, the talented 18-year-old appears on Season 5 of Mary Mary courtesy of Mitchell Solarek—called Mitch—who sued the GRAMMY® Award-winning sibling group after being fired. The savvy music exec recently signed Koryn to an exclusive deal with his agency, Maximum Artist Management.

“I don’t want you to miss a phenomenal opportunity. She’s a superstar,” says Mitch in the WE tv teaser while meeting with Warryn Campbell, founder of Mary Mary, husband of Erica Campbell and CEO of My Block Records.

The docu series reveals that Mitch’s proposition comes at a time of immense pressure for Warryn who was paid seven figures by Mary Mary’s label, Sony, to produce another album.

MORE HERE

Also: Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell Reads Excerpt From Her New Book [WATCH] Erica Campbell Turns Other Cheek After Car Is Stolen

Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event

46 photos Launch gallery

Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event

Continue reading Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event

Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Erica Campbell , Koryn Hawthorne , mary mary , Mitch Solarek , The Voice Season 8 , Tina Campbell , Warryn Cambpell

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close