Will Mary Mary Be Reborn With Different Members? [[Video Preview]]

A new WE tv supertease clip is hinting that Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell could be replaced. (via: eewmagazine.com)
Her refusal to record a new record just may have made room for “The Voice” season 8 alum, Koryn Hawthorne—a development that would be shocking to the gospel community.
Irony of ironies, the talented 18-year-old appears on Season 5 of Mary Mary courtesy of Mitchell Solarek—called Mitch—who sued the GRAMMY® Award-winning sibling group after being fired. The savvy music exec recently signed Koryn to an exclusive deal with his agency, Maximum Artist Management.
“I don’t want you to miss a phenomenal opportunity. She’s a superstar,” says Mitch in the WE tv teaser while meeting with Warryn Campbell, founder of Mary Mary, husband of Erica Campbell and CEO of My Block Records.
The docu series reveals that Mitch’s proposition comes at a time of immense pressure for Warryn who was paid seven figures by Mary Mary’s label, Sony, to produce another album.
Also: Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell Reads Excerpt From Her New Book [WATCH] & Erica Campbell Turns Other Cheek After Car Is Stolen
Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event
Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event
