But God… ISIS Supporter Arrested After Threatening To Attack A Detroit Megachurch

Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old Michigan man whom they accuse of supporting Islamic State militants and plotting to attack a Detroit church. (via: TheGuardian.com)

Khalil Abu-Rayyan, of Dearborn Heights, appeared Thursday in US district court in Detroit and remains jailed pending a Monday hearing. He hasn’t been charged with terrorism-related crimes but has been investigated since May and faces marijuana and gun charges.

There’s no indication he was acting with others, authorities said.

In a criminal complaint, the FBI says Abu-Rayyan expressed support for Isis “propaganda” postings on social media, including videos of its members beheading captives. It also says he made several incriminating statements to an undercover agent, including that he supported Isis, had a “desire to commit a martyrdom operation”, and wanted to behead someone.

ALSO SEE: Man Accused Of Plotting An Isis-Style Attack On A Detroit Church Due In Court (Video) & Congressman Dan Kildee Testimony Before U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Hearing on Flint Water Crisis

According to the complaint, Abu-Rayyan told the undercover officer he planned to “shoot up” a Detroit church but that his father found the gun, bullets and mask he was going to use. He also said he bought a “cowboy gun”, but he decided not to go through with the attack because it only held six bullets and he’d have to keep reloading it, it says. (More Here)

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!