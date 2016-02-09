CLOSE
Detroit
Home

But God… ISIS Supporter Arrested After Threatening To Attack A Detroit Megachurch

0 reads
Leave a comment

Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old Michigan man whom they accuse of supporting Islamic State militants and plotting to attack a Detroit church. (via: TheGuardian.com)

Handcuffed man

Source: ANTHONY WALLACE / Getty

Khalil Abu-Rayyan, of Dearborn Heights, appeared Thursday in US district court in Detroit and remains jailed pending a Monday hearing. He hasn’t been charged with terrorism-related crimes but has been investigated since May and faces marijuana and gun charges.

There’s no indication he was acting with others, authorities said.

In a criminal complaint, the FBI says Abu-Rayyan expressed support for Isis “propaganda” postings on social media, including videos of its members beheading captives. It also says he made several incriminating statements to an undercover agent, including that he supported Isis, had a “desire to commit a martyrdom operation”, and wanted to behead someone.

ALSO SEE:  Man Accused Of Plotting An Isis-Style Attack On A Detroit Church Due In Court (Video) & Congressman Dan Kildee Testimony Before U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Hearing on Flint Water Crisis

According to the complaint, Abu-Rayyan told the undercover officer he planned to “shoot up” a Detroit church but that his father found the gun, bullets and mask he was going to use. He also said he bought a “cowboy gun”, but he decided not to go through with the attack because it only held six bullets and he’d have to keep reloading it, it says. (More Here)

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint’s Water Crisis

4 photos Launch gallery

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint’s Water Crisis

Continue reading An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint’s Water Crisis

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint’s Water Crisis

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Dearborn Heights man , detroit church , ISIS Supporter , terrorism-related crimes

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close