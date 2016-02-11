CLOSE
Erica Campbell launches the ‘Bless Flint Challenge’

Erica Campbell

Source: One Block / One Block

The support for Flint keeps pouring in from the faith-based community. (via: eewmagazine)

Singer Erica Campbell has launched the “Bless Flint Challenge” to filter out the lead that has poisoned the water in the town’s homes.

According to the GoFundMe page set up to collect contributions, the fundraising goal is $25,000, which will be divided among four churches in Flint, enabling the awarded ministries to purchase and distribute water filters to members of the church and community.

ALSO: [[Exclusive Interview]] Pastor Donnie McClurkin Bringing Over 6000 Cases Of Water To Flint ***UPDATE*** & #CaravanofLove Take Over 60 Truckloads of Water to Flint [[Video]]

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint’s Water Crisis
