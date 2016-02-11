Erica Campbell launches the ‘Bless Flint Challenge’

The support for Flint keeps pouring in from the faith-based community. (via: eewmagazine)

Singer Erica Campbell has launched the “Bless Flint Challenge” to filter out the lead that has poisoned the water in the town’s homes.

According to the GoFundMe page set up to collect contributions, the fundraising goal is $25,000, which will be divided among four churches in Flint, enabling the awarded ministries to purchase and distribute water filters to members of the church and community.

