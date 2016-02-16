Former Prince Protege & Born-Again Christian “Vanity” Dies At 57 [[VIDEO]]

Denise Katrina Matthews, aka: Vanity and lead singer of the ’80s girl group Vanity 6, has died after years of battling kidney failure and, more recently, an abdominal illness. (via: TMZ)

Vanity became a born-again Christian in the mid ’90s. She remained active in her local church up until her death. We’re told she was in church on Saturday evening and told the congregation she was “ready to go home.”

She was 57. (More)

Kurt Carr: 'My Heart Is Broken But At Peace' Over The Loss Of Dear Friend Natalie Cole & Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia Dead At 79

