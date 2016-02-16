CLOSE
Former Prince Protege & Born-Again Christian “Vanity” Dies At 57 [[VIDEO]]

Denise Katrina Matthews, aka: Vanity and lead singer of the ’80s girl group Vanity 6, has died after years of battling kidney failure and, more recently, an abdominal illness. (via: TMZ)

Vanity became a born-again Christian in the mid ’90s. She remained active in her local church up until her death. We’re told she was in church on Saturday evening and told the congregation she was “ready to go home.”

She was 57. (More)

The legendary Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was born on June 7, 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

 

