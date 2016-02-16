Grammy’s 2016 Gospel Winners! [[Videos]]

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

“Wanna Be Happy?”

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Label: RCA Records/Fo Yo Soul Recordings; Publisher(s): Aunt Gertrude Music Publishing admin. by Universal Music-Brentwood Benson Songs and Irving Music, Inc. admin. by Universal Music Publishing

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

Covered: Alive In Asia [Live] (Deluxe)

Israel & Newbreed

Label: RGM Newbreed/RCA Inspiration

