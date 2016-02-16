Kanye West’s Many Cries For Help. Is Anyone Ever Going To Listen?

Danielle C. Belton says, “Kanye West doesn’t need what I’m about to write.” (TheRoot.com)

Mostly because he’s not going to see it anyway. (Or read it. Or care.) But someone else who is going through a Kanye-esque moment might read it and finally get the help they need, so here it goes.

A long time ago, before I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, I was at a party at one of my editors’ homes. We were all drinking and laughing and, as usual, I was making myself the center of attention, making people laugh with self-deprecating humor. At one point I went to the bar to get more to drink and one of my editors was there, pouring the liquor, and she said to me, “You know you laugh and laugh and you make jokes, but it isn’t really funny is it?”

For the first time, I felt completely naked. She’d seen through my carefully cultivated façade and knew my truth – that I was someone deeply in pain and deeply unbalanced. It cut at my very being.

And then I went right back to drinking and partying through my breakdown.

Kanye West is partying through his breakdown. We think it’s funny, but it really isn’t.

I don’t know what kind of breakdown West is having – mental, physical, financial, emotional, whatever – it’s happening and we’re all watching and retweeting it as if he were any other rich fool spouting Bill Cosby’s “innocence” or beefing with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose. But what is seemingly unhinged about West is coming from a very real place. He’s a musical genius who has hit his head on the highest of glass ceilings, and isn’t taking his rich man struggles particularly well. He went off on “white” publications saying they shouldn’t write about or review his music. He tweeted that he’s $53 million in personal debt. He tweeted that instead of “opening a school in Africa” fellow rich people should support him, namely Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, who he also tweeted on Monday, begging, pleading, asking for his support to the tune of $1 billion.

