DeVon Franklin Defends His Wife Meagan Good During Church Event

While most actresses would love to be referred to as a “sex symbol”, the title has been a blessing and a curse for Meagan Good. “The Minority Report” star has said that oftentimes she wasn’t taken for a serious actress because of her sultry image. (via: MyPraiseATL)

At age 34, she finally seems to be coming into her own and scoring leading roles in Hollywood. Yet and still, what she chooses to wear on a red carpet or in a photo shoot continues to receive backlash because of who she’s married to. Since Meagan wed film executive and minister DeVon Franklin in 2012, critics often say she needs to dress a certain way because she’s a “preacher’s wife”.

That way of thinking was recently reiterated while Meagan and DeVon were promoting their new book, “The Wait”. It was standing room only at One Church international in Los Angeles as the Franklin’s answered questions about their New York Times Best Selling book on celibacy. While most of the questions were heartfelt and people truly wanted their take on relationships, dating and waiting, one woman was out for blood.

“This is not offensive, but I was at the grocery store and I looked at a newsstand and saw you — and your had your breast showing” began the woman.

“So, I wasn’t gonna come here, I wasn’t, but the Lord brought me here to see you. You are a beautiful young woman and your testimony is awesome.”

She added, “The Lord let me come and push past the judgement, because you have to make sure what you say and what you do match up, you understand? So, we’re gonna cover up, right?”

As Meagan began to get emotional, DeVon jumped in to defend his wife.

“Wait a minute — no! That is not what we’re here for. She’s not gonna cover up, she gon’ wear what she wants to wear in the name of Jesus…amen. Amen? Amen. Yes she will! God bless you, we love you, I love you dearly but she has been as Christian as she is right now when she wore whatever she wanted to wear, so no we ain’t doing that!”

He added, “Y’all about to see another Devon that y’all ain’t never seen! Remember, I’m from Oakland now!”

The woman was promptly escorted out of the event. Click here to watch the video.

