Flint Mayor Says ‘Fast Start’ Lead Pipe Removal Plan Will Begin Next Week

The mayor of Flint plans to have the removal of lead water pipes in her city begin as early as next week. (ClickOnDetroit.com)

Mayor Karen Weaver said she is working with water infrastructure experts from the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) to train local Flint workers on lead pipe removal at a vacant property in Flint owned by the Genesee County Land Bank. House-by-house lead service line removal and replacement operations targeting high-risk households across the city will commence shortly thereafter, Weaver said.

“I will not accept anything less than full removal of all lead pipes from our water system,” said Mayor Weaver. “I continue to hear from Lansing that the people of Flint should wait to see if pipes can be ‘coated.’ I call on Governor Snyder to end that discussion, and to commit fully to getting the lead out of Flint.”

