MDHHS issues RFP for community organizations working to improve minority health

February is National Minority Health Month

LANSING, Mich. – This February, Minority Health Month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) in line with the national theme of“Recognition of Achievements in Health Equity.”

Activities for Minority Health Month will focus on recognizing the 30th anniversary of the National Office of Minority Health and the 10th anniversary of Public Act 653, the Michigan Minority Health Law. Through the RFP, MDHHS is working to raise awareness about the challenges, opportunities and achievements that assure racial and ethnic minority health equity in Michigan.

The RFP seeks applicants working to facilitate and document community conversations related to health disparities and provide information on the history of National Minority Health Month, the National and State Offices of Minority Health, and the 10th anniversary of Public Act 653. Applicants should describe how they will disseminate and/or gather this information. Topics might include health disparities, health equity and inequities, structural inequalities, social determinants of health, healthcare access and health literacy.

Those encouraged to apply include minority-serving organizations, community and faith-based organizations, tribal organizations, local health departments, community health centers, hospitals, schools and other community-based entities. Applicant organizations must demonstrate experience in organizing culturally-competent, health-related forums and events, and must demonstrate experience working with one or more of the following five racial and ethnic minority populations: African Americans, American Indians/Native Americans, Arab/Chaldeans, Asian Americans, or Hispanics/Latinos.

Responses to the RFP are due no later than 5 p.m. March 7, 2016. For more information about the RFP, visit www.michigan.gov/minorityhealth.

For additional information about Minority Health Month, contact Jacquetta Hinton, program consultant at (313) 456-4414 or hintonj@michigan.gov.

