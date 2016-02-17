CLOSE
Detroit
Home

MDHHS issues RFP for community organizations working to improve minority health

0 reads
Leave a comment

MDHHS issues RFP for community organizations working to improve minority health

February is National Minority Health Month

Portrait of mid adult woman, hands on hips, smiling, outdoors

Source: Kevin Kozicki / Getty

LANSING, Mich. – This February, Minority Health Month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) in line with the national theme ofRecognition of Achievements in Health Equity.”

Activities for Minority Health Month will focus on recognizing the 30th anniversary of the National Office of Minority Health and the 10th anniversary of Public Act 653, the Michigan Minority Health Law. Through the RFP, MDHHS is working to raise awareness about the challenges, opportunities and achievements that assure racial and ethnic minority health equity in Michigan.

The RFP seeks applicants working to facilitate and document community conversations related to health disparities and provide information on the history of National Minority Health Month, the National and State Offices of Minority Health, and the 10th anniversary of Public Act 653. Applicants should describe how they will disseminate and/or gather this information.  Topics might include health disparities, health equity and inequities, structural inequalities, social determinants of health, healthcare access and health literacy.

In Other News:

Those encouraged to apply include minority-serving organizations, community and faith-based organizations, tribal organizations, local health departments, community health centers, hospitals, schools and other community-based entities.  Applicant organizations must demonstrate experience in organizing culturally-competent, health-related forums and events, and must demonstrate experience working with one or more of the following five racial and ethnic minority populations: African Americans, American Indians/Native Americans, Arab/Chaldeans, Asian Americans, or Hispanics/Latinos.

Responses to the RFP are due no later than 5 p.m. March 7, 2016.  For more information about the RFP, visit www.michigan.gov/minorityhealth.

For additional information about Minority Health Month, contact Jacquetta Hinton, program consultant at (313) 456-4414 or hintonj@michigan.gov.

 

Let's Hear It for the Girls!: Famous Female Firsts Pt. 2

4 photos Launch gallery

Let's Hear It for the Girls!: Famous Female Firsts Pt. 2

Continue reading Let’s Hear It for the Girls!: Famous Female Firsts Pt. 2

Let's Hear It for the Girls!: Famous Female Firsts Pt. 2

This is a tribute to these beautiful ladies who have made their mark in history, opened doors, brokedown barriers and made us proud to be a woman.

MDHHS issues RFP for community organizations working to improve minority health was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com

February is National Minority Health Month

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close