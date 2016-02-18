1st Ladies Of Wayne County Come Together For ‘The Bringing Justice Initiative’

The First Ladies of Wayne County (FLWC) was assembled by Executive Warren Evans to bring attention to and put action behind projects and initiatives that positively impact the development and welfare of women and families in Wayne County.

Today, FLWC aims to help bring justice to the tens of thousands of rape victims in Metro Detroit by helping to make a monetary dent in a million dollar initiative that supports a task force that investigates and prosecutes rape cases.

The First Ladies are “women of faith” and represent an interdenominational, inter-generational team from various faith-organizational bodies and major ministerial alliances/councils in the County. (via: Facebook.com)

ALSO: Customs Seizes More Than $4 Million In Counterfeit US Bills At Detroit Airport & Remember The Detroit “Walking Man?” Here’s What He’s Been Up To Since Last Year

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!