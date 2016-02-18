CLOSE
Pulse
Home

President Obama To Visit Cuba In March & Makes History In The Process

0 reads
Leave a comment

President Obama will make history by becoming the first sitting president to visit Cuba in almost nine decades. According to an Obama administration official, the president will make his trip sometime within the next few weeks. The trip is part of a larger Latin American tour; more details will be revealed on Thursday. (via: NewsOne.com)

The last president to visit Cuba was Calvin Coolidge, who spoke at the 1928 Pan-American Conference. President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro said they would work towards repairing the relationship between the two countries. The two met last April for their first official meeting to restore diplomatic relations that were severed in 1961. Read more.

Also: President Obama: “Mr. Trump Will Not Be President” & President Obama Gets Emotional Talking About New Gun Control Measures (Video)

21 Of President Barack Obama’s Best Photos Of 2015
20 photos

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Cuba , diplomatic relations , President Obama , Raul Castro

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close