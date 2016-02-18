President Obama To Visit Cuba In March & Makes History In The Process

President Obama will make history by becoming the first sitting president to visit Cuba in almost nine decades. According to an Obama administration official, the president will make his trip sometime within the next few weeks. The trip is part of a larger Latin American tour; more details will be revealed on Thursday. (via: NewsOne.com)

The last president to visit Cuba was Calvin Coolidge, who spoke at the 1928 Pan-American Conference. President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro said they would work towards repairing the relationship between the two countries. The two met last April for their first official meeting to restore diplomatic relations that were severed in 1961. Read more.

Also: President Obama: “Mr. Trump Will Not Be President” & President Obama Gets Emotional Talking About New Gun Control Measures (Video)

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!