MMA Fighter Ken Shamrock Says “People need to stand up for their faith” [INTERVIEW]

MMA veteran Ken Shamrock (28-16-2) is set to face off with the jujitsu warrior Royce Gracie (14-2-3) Friday night at 9pm for Bellator 149 on Spike.

Before hitting the ring in what could possibly be his last fight, Shamrock took a moment to speak with ACThePlug about his relationship with God.

“I am a God fearing man. I’m a loving husband and a loving father.” Shamrock proclaims of his legacy, later comparing it to that of the greatest book in the world, the Bible. “It’s all about the redemption. It’s all about conviction. It’s faith. But there is also punishment. It’s no different than what we do in the ring.”

Watch above to find out how he plans to minister in the coming years as he sets to retire.

